Wicked Wing Co. Worcester 321 W. Boylston St
Food
Bone In Wings
Boneless Wings
Starters
- Wicked Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken mixed with wicked buffalo sauce and a three cheese blend. Heated in our oven and served with warm tortilla chips$10.99
- Wicked Nachos
Tomatoes, onions, shredded lettuce, jalapeños, piled high on a bed of hot tortilla chips and covered with our house made queso cheese. Served with sour cream$10.99
- Pretzels
Soft pretzel sticks, deep fried then sprinkled with salt. Served with our house made Sam Adams lager queso cheese sauce for dipping$10.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, Monterey and cheddar cheeses with diced bacon, melted together in a grilled flour tortilla and drizzled with ranch dressing$11.99
- Fried Calamari
Fresh calamari hand tossed in our delicious batter and fried to perfection. Served with a mix of peppers and lemon on the side$14.99
- Fried Picks
Crispy dill pickle chips battered and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with thousand island dressing$7.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
Seasoned and breaded mozzarella sticks, deep fried to a crispy perfection. Served with marinara sauce$8.99
- Breaded Shrimp
Shrimp hand tossed in our delicious batter and then fried for that perfect amount of crisp$10.99
Sandwiches
- Crispy Chicken
Fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and bleu cheese dressing$13.99
- California Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken wrapped with Monterey and cheddar cheeses, diced bacon, tomato, lettuce, egg and a drizzle of ranch dressing$13.99
- Wicked Smash Burger
Black angus beef burger, topped with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and our wicked secret burger sauce$13.99
- Wicked Western Burger
Black angus beef, piled high with American cheese, diced bacon, pickles, 3 crispy onion rings and our chipotle honey BBQ sauce$14.99
- Buffalo Bleu Burger
Black angus beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and loaded with bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles and our wicked buffalo sauce$14.99
- Chipotle Honey Bbq Chicken Supermelt
Fried chicken tossed in our chipotle honey BBQ sauce, loaded with ranch dressing, a melted Monterey and cheddar cheese blend on dusted white bread$14.99
- Cheeseburger$12.99
Salads
- House Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and a Monterey and cheddar cheese blend. Served with zesty Italian dressing$9.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, grated parmesan cheese and tossed with classic Caesar dressing$8.99
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with diced bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken and served with bleu cheese dressing$13.99
- Thai Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with hoisin teriyaki crispy chicken, topped with mandarin oranges, crispy asian noodles and served with thai peanut dressing$12.99
- Side House Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and a Monterey and cheddar cheese blend. Served with zesty Italian dressing$5.99
- Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, grated parmesan cheese and tossed with classic Caesar dressing$5.99
Smoked Ribs
- Half Rack Ribs
Our applewood smoked ribs, slow cooked, and perfectly seasoned with our custom dry rub blend$19.99OUT OF STOCK
- Full Rack Ribs
Our applewood smoked ribs, slow cooked, and perfectly seasoned with our custom dry rub blend$27.99OUT OF STOCK
- Smoked Rib & Chicken Duo
A half rack of our meaty ribs paired with a wicked one tossed in your choice of sauce$30.99
Sides
- Fries
Crispy french fries tossed in our homemade fry seasoning$5.99
- Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries deep fried and seasoned for that perfect sweet and salty flavor$6.99
- Tots
- Wicked Fries
Our crispy french fries smothered with our house-made Sam Adams lager queso cheese, diced bacon, sour cream, chives, and freshly sliced jalapeño rings$9.99
- Wicked Tater Tots
Tots fried golden brown and topped with our house-made Sam Adams lager queso cheese, diced bacon, sour cream, chives and freshly sliced jalapeño rings$9.99
- Onion Rings
Fresh sliced, hand battered and tossed in our homemade fry seasoning. Served with chipotle honey BBQ$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Baked Mac N Cheese
Our homemade recipe of pasta, combined with a three cheese blend, topped with a butter ritz crumble, baked to a golden brown$8.99
- Coleslaw
Red and green cabbage and carrots tossed in our tangy house made slaw dressing$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- SM Bleu Cheese$0.50
- LG Blue Cheese$1.00
- SM Sauce$0.50
- LG Sauce$1.00
- SM Ranch$0.50
- LG Ranch$1.00
- SM Queso$0.50
- LG Queso$1.00
- SM Sour Cream$0.50
- LG Sour Cream$1.00
- CHIPOTLE KETCHUP$0.50